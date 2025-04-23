Kano Police Gun Down Notorious Armed Robbery Kingpin

Share

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of a notorious armed robbery suspect, Halifa Baba-Beru, popularly known as “Bera,” during a gun duel with operatives of the Police Special Squad in Gwammaja Quarters, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed in a statement that the incident occurred on April 22, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m. following a distress call reporting an ongoing armed robbery attack.

According to SP Kiyawa, the armed gang, led by Bera, was attacking residents with dangerous weapons when police operatives swiftly responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the officers were confronted by the heavily armed gang, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“During the confrontation, two of our officers—Corporal Abdullahi Ibrahim and Sergeant Yahaya Saidu—sustained injuries. The principal suspect, Halifa Baba-Beru, also sustained serious gunshot wounds,” Kiyawa stated.

All injured parties were immediately rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano. While the officers were treated and discharged, the suspect, Bera, was pronounced dead while receiving medical attention.

The police command has launched a full investigation into the incident and is intensifying efforts to apprehend Bera’s accomplices, who managed to flee the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has directed a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang and assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in bringing them to justice,” the statement added.

CP Bakori also commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the responding officers and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Kano State.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and urged the public to report any suspicious activity or information that could aid in the arrest of the remaining gang members.

“Together, we can build a safer Kano,” the Commissioner emphasized.

The late Halifa Baba-Beru, widely feared in the Gwammaja area, was linked to numerous cases of armed robbery and violent attacks, earning him a spot on the police’s most-wanted list.

His death marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to rid Kano State of criminal elements.

