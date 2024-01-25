Kano Police Bar Hisbah, KAROTA, Vigilantes From Bye-Elections

Ahead of the forthcoming bye-election scheduled for Saturday, February 3, the Kano State religious police force, Hisbah, Kano Road and Transport Authority (KAROTA), as well as local vigilantes, have been barred by the state police command to refrain from participating in the poll.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the bye-election will be held across six local government areas of Kano State, encompassing three state constituencies: Kura/Garum Malam, Kunchi/Tsanyawa, and Rimin Gado/Tofa.

Issuing the warning on Wednesday, the State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel said only federal security agencies will be responsible for providing security during the by-election.

Gumel clarified that the police are in charge of formulating the comprehensive operational plan for security agencies and paramilitary organizations during the election, reiterating that state-owned security agencies such as Hisbah and KAROTA will not be part of the exercise.

He said, “EFCC and ICPC operatives will be involved in the operation to check against vote buying and other electoral malpractices.”

The commissioner made this statement following a security meeting with the resident electoral commissioner and security chiefs in the state.

Meanwhile, the resident electoral commissioner of the state, Abdu Zango, expressed that measures have been taken to ensure a secure environment for a transparent and fair by-election.

He urged eligible voters in the affected local government areas to actively participate and exercise their democratic rights on the day of the election.