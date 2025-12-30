Kano Police Arrests 146 Armed Robbery, 50 Kidnapping Suspects In 2025

The Kano State Police Command has arrested and prosecuted 146 armed robbery and 50 kidnapping suspects between January 1 and December 31, 2025, while rescuing 43 kidnapped victims.

Speaking during the command’s end-of-year press briefing, Commissioner of Police, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, said a total of 3,081 suspects were apprehended across 78 police divisions, 11 area commands, and seven tactical units during the year.

On assuming duty on March 17, 2025, Bakori conducted a thorough review of security challenges across Kano’s 44 local government areas (LGAs), including mobile phone robberies, drug abuse among youths, bandit infiltration in 17 border LGAs, and farmers-herders clashes in 19 LGAs.

In response, the command implemented measures aligned with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun. Strategies included enhanced community policing, intelligence-led operations, capacity building for officers, joint border patrols, and the expansion of the cybercrime unit. Public sensitization campaigns through radio, television, and social media were also carried out, alongside the launch of “Operation Kukan Kura.”

During the year, the command recorded arrests of 146 armed robbery suspects, 50 kidnapping suspects, 112 suspected drug dealers, 85 suspected motor vehicle thieves, 45 suspected tricycle thieves, 83 suspected motorcycle thieves, 154 suspected general thieves, 56 suspected fraudsters, and 2,350 suspected thugs (Yan-Daba).

Bakori said these strategies will be sustained and improved upon in 2026. The command plans to expand community policing, enhance 24/7 patrols, strengthen intelligence generation, increase manpower and equipment at border areas, and continue public enlightenment campaigns to foster better collaboration with residents.