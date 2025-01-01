Kano Police Arrested 2,425 Suspects In 2024

Share

The Kano State Police Command yesterday said it arrested a total of 2,425 criminal suspects from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Also, in the same year, 40 human trafficking victims, 13 kidnap victims and two abduction victims were rescued by the police in the state.

Among the suspects were 189 armed robbers, 34 kidnappers, 10 cattle rustlers, two gun runners, 22 motor vehicle thieves and 58 drug dealers.

Other suspects included 18 human traffickers, 46 tricycle thieves, 28 motorcycle thieves, 27 fraudsters, 1,987 thugs (Yan Daba) and four suspects of forgery.

Police Commissioner, Salman Dogo Garba, in his end of year briefing at the command’s headquarters, Bompai, said during the same period, seven AK-47 rifles, a Baretta pistol, a Pump Action rifle, four Dane guns, seven locally made guns and four toy guns and 1,213 live ammunition, 57 cutlasses and 198 sharp knives were recovered.

Other recovered items included 12 motor vehicles, 44 motorcycles, 15 tricycles, cash sum of N48.9 million and counterfeit currencies equivalent to N129.5 billion.

Others included 538 bottles of Bacardin syrup, 301 parcels, 175 wraps of dried Indian hemp leaves, 140 sachets, 250 pieces of Diazepam tablets, 307 sachets of Pregabalin tablets and 22 sachets of Tramadol tablets.

Other recoveries included four sacks, 2,996 pieces of Exol tablets, 104 packets, 944 pieces of Red Solution and 105 pieces of Potwin Injections.

The police also recovered 59 cattle, 308 sheep, 34 solar batteries, 10 sliding windows and two iron doors, five gas cylinders, three submersible borehole pumps, 415 mobile phones, 65 ATM cards and 35 Sim cards as well as 67 silver rings.

“At the beginning of the year, there were security challenges across the 44 local government areas of the state, including threat of infiltration of bandits, kidnapping and armed robbery along the villages in 17 local government areas of the states bordering Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa and Bauchi States.

“Resurgence of thuggery activities, drug abuse and other violent crimes within the eight local government areas in Kano metropolis and also reports of farmers and herders clashes in 19 local government areas that are neither at the border, nor the metropolis.

“The strategy in place is now yielding positive results and will not only be sustained, but will be improved upon in 2025,” CP Garba said.

