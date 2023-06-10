New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
Kano Police Arrest Suspected Looters

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 57 suspects over alleged looting of public properties.

The state command made this known in a statement signed by SP Abdullah Haruna Kiyawa, the command’s Public Relations Officer on Saturday.

This is coming days after the Kano State Government launched the demolition of illegal structures in the Kano metropolitan area.

According to Kiyawa, the arrest followed reports that some hoodlums were taking advantage of the demolition exercise to loot people’s properties.

The statement reads, “This is in addition to the 49 suspects arrested and charged to Magistrates Court for offenses of criminal trespass, mischief, shop-breaking, and theft.”

He reiterated that policing is a collective responsibility and therefore calls on parents and community leaders to admonish their wards and youths to desist from looting people’s properties, as anyone arrested will face the full wrath of the law.

“CP advised parents and community leaders to admonish their wards and youths to desist from looting people’s property,” the statement warned.

