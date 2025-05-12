Kano: Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Victim

Share

The Kano State Police Command has achieved a major breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against violent crimes with the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and the successful rescue of a 75-year-old victim, Abdulrahman Yunusa, from Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed in a statement that the operation was carried out on May 9, 2025, following actionable intelligence.

Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, tactical units led by the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad raided a hideout in Bagau Town, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

During the operation, 23-year-old Musa Tukur, a native of Kudan LGA in Kaduna State, was apprehended while guarding the abducted victim.

The elderly man was found bound, with his eyes covered and limbs tied, indicating he had been held under harsh conditions.

“The suspect confessed to conspiring with others to abduct the victim from his home in Soba on May 3, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., demanding a ransom of twenty million naira (N20,000,000),” SP Kiyawa stated.

The rescued victim was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he received treatment before being discharged and reunited with his family.

In a remarkable show of appreciation, residents from the victim’s hometown in Soba, Kaduna State, stormed the Bompai Police Headquarters in Kano in jubilation, praising the Commissioner of Police and the officers involved for their professionalism and swift action.

CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, commended the tactical teams for their diligence and effectiveness during the rescue mission.

He further expressed gratitude to members of the public for their continuous support in providing credible intelligence that aids crime prevention and control.

“The Kano State Police Command remains committed to the protection of lives and property and urges residents to continue partnering with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” the Commissioner affirmed.

Share