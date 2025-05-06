Kano Police Arrest Man Over Armed Robbery, Homicide

Share

The Kano State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery and homicide that happened on Monday in Danbare Quarters, Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Tuesday.

According to Kiyawa, the police received a distress call at about 6:40 am from a resident in the area, reporting that two suspected armed robbers had invaded the home of one Shehu Muhammad, aged 30, and attacked him with a sharp cutlass, inflicting multiple injuries.

Responding swiftly to the call, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, dispatched operational teams and detectives to the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

One of the suspects, identified as Aliyu Umar, was arrested at the scene of the crime. The police recovered the weapon allegedly used in the attack from him.

The suspect is currently in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police say he will be charged in court upon the investigation’s completion.

SP Kiyawa also praised the public for their quick action, stating that the community’s timely report was critical in apprehending the suspect.

The police command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and urged residents to report any suspicious activity.

