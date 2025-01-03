Share

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested members of a female-led phone-snatching syndicate operating in the Kano metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed that five members of the group, including its leader, 19-year-old Shamsiyya Adamu, was arrested.

Kiyawa added that Adamu was arrested on December 21, 2024, following reports of stolen mobile phones in Unguwa Uku Quarters, Kano.

He identified other suspects as “23-year-old Idris Yusuf, a tricycle rider who aided in transporting the principal suspect to commit crimes.

“Al’asan Dahiru, 24, who specialised in disposing of stolen items for the principal suspect; Abdulmajid Haruna, 27, who was buying stolen properties; and Salim Auwalu, 21, who was in charge of swindling money from victims’ bank accounts.

“The reports indicated that the suspect was using a tricyclist and a cybercriminal to aid in her operations.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Dogo Garba, raised a special intervention squad, and the principal suspect was arrested on December 21, 2024.

“The syndicate, led by Shamsiyya, specialised in stealing mobile phones from residential houses, using a tricyclist and a cybercriminal to aid in their operations.

“The suspects would deceive housewives, steal their mobile phones, and swindle money from their victims’ bank accounts.” the statement added

