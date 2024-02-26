Kano: Police arrest 3 for attempt to cause chaos at pharmaceutical market

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects for attempting to cause chaos as dealers in pharmaceutical products began to relocate their goods to the new market in Kano Economic City. Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano yesterday that the suspects were apprehended in the wake of the closure of Mai-Karami Plaza, Kano. Gumel said the incident occurred when some of the traders were relocating their wares to their new market located at the Kano Economic City, Dangwauro, on the outskirts of the city.

He explained that some hoodlums attempted to cause chaos there, but were promptly dispersed by policemen. He said the suspects’ intention was to hijack the process and break into some of the shops at the Plaza. The Commissioner said the suspects were now in police custody, adding that he had directed “a full security coverage of the Plaza”. He said additional police personnel had been deployed to provide the required security coverage during the ongoing transportation of goods to the new market.