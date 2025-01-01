Kano Police Arrest 189 Armed Robbers, 34 Kidnappers In One Year

Share

Kano State Commissioner of Police Salman Garba said yesterday 189 suspected armed robbers and 34 suspected kidnappers were arrested last year in the state

. Speaking at the command’s end-of-year press conference in Kano, he said they also arrested 1,987 suspected thugs(Yan Daba).

According to him, they are applying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to tackle the issue of Daba. Garba said: “The issue of Daba is nothing but political with the active links to the judiciary because as they are detained they quickly get their freedom, that is why we are taking the matter headlong.”

The CP added: “We are going to do all we can to ensure that Kano is safe, although like I said the is – sues is as old as Kano. “At the beginning of the year, there were security challenges in the 44 LGAs.

“They included the threat of bandit infiltration, kidnap – ping and armed robbery.” The police chief decried drug abuse and other violent crimes in the Kano metropolis. According to him, a to – tal of 2,425 suspects were arrested last year.

