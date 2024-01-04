Kano Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Stabbing Chief Imam To Death

Yusuf Haruna, also known as Lagwatsani, is an 18-year-old notorious thug who was reportedly apprehended by police in Kano State for fatally stabbing an Imam in Dala Local Government of the state.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command’s spokesman made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 3.

He said, “The incident happened on 31/12/2023 at about 1900hrs in Jakarta Quarters, where one Yusuf Haruna attacked and stabbed 45 years old Mallam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu of the same address with a sharp knife at his back while performing ablution.

“As a result, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor.”

According to Kiyawa, the investigation showed that the suspect’s only motivation for committing the crime was the victim’s warning to him and his group to cease smoking Indian hemp near the mosque.

He stated that the public was reassured by State Commissioner of Police CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel that the Command will thoroughly investigate the matter and provide justice to those impacted by such terrible actions.

He expressed gratitude to the state’s populace for their confidence in and camaraderie with the Police Command.