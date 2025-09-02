Kano: Police Arrest 107 Suspects, Recover Arms, Stolen Items

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 107 suspected criminals for offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, human trafficking, theft, and thuggery. Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, while briefing reporters yesterday, said the arrests were made across the 44 local government areas of the state within one month.

Among those apprehended were eight armed robbery suspects, eight kidnapping suspects , three human trafficking suspects, 14 drug suspects, two motor vehicle stealing suspects, six motorcycle stealing suspects, several burglary suspects, and 61 thugs.

Recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, two fabricated guns, 11 live ammunition, seven vehicles, eight motorcycles, seven cows, 102 cutlasses, 74 knives, 111 parcels and 458 wraps of dried cannabis sativa. Other exhibits seized are 211 pieces of rubber solutions, 257 bottles of suck-and-die substances, five packets and 21 pieces of Exol tablets, 20 sachets and 13 pieces of diazepam tablets, 44 Kampala textiles, 59 mobile phones, three POS machines, 17 Opay debit cards, and three MP3 players.

Bakori added that one victim of human trafficking was rescued during the operation, codenamed “Operation Kukan Kura,” which also saw several public spaces reclaimed from criminal elements. “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on community policing, the Kano State Police Command intensified its efforts through the implementation of Operation Kukan Kura, which incorporates both kinetic and nonkinetic approaches.

“This initiative is designed to foster active public participation in policing and a collaborative approach to addressing criminal activities. “Operation Kukan Kura” engage communities as active stakeholders in policing efforts, leveraging their unique positions as the eyes and ears of the Police within neighborhoods. “The steady decline in these crimes underscores the effectiveness of this strategy and the vital role played by community members in supporting its implementation.