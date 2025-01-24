Kano Pillars Pip Enyimba To Go 7th

Share

Abba Adam grabbed a brace as Kano Pillars defeated Enyimba 2-0 in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL), matchday 14 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium yesterday. Kano Pillars dominated proceedings and deserved their win.

Usman Abdallah’s side made a bright start but had to wait until the 26th minute before scoring the curtain-raiser through Adam.

Adam bagged his second of the game 18 minutes from time. Enyimba, who suffered their first defeat in 10 league outings, have now failed to score in their last five visits to Kano.

Kano Pillars moved to seventh position in the table following the win. Enyimba on the other hand dropped to eighth position.

