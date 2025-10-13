Kano Pillars Fans Attack Players, Officials in 3SC Match

Chaos erupted at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State on Sunday after supporters of Kano Pillars FC invaded the pitch following a dramatic 1–1 draw with Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture.

Tensions flared when Shooting Stars netted a late equaliser, sparking anger among sections of the home fans who stormed the field, attacking players, officials, and match referees.

The violent outburst left at least two 3SC players, Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba, injured, while match officials were forced to flee for safety.

Security operatives on duty intervened swiftly, firing tear gas to disperse the crowd and prevent further escalation. The chaotic scenes caused panic among spectators and team staff, temporarily halting proceedings as emergency services treated the injured.

Reacting to the incident, Kano Pillars’ general manager, Ahmed Mus, condemned the behaviour of the club’s supporters, describing it as “shameful and completely unacceptable.”

“We apologise unreservedly to Shooting Stars and to the match officials. Football should unite, not divide. The actions of a few individuals do not represent our values as a club,” Musa stated.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has since confirmed that an official investigation is underway, warning that severe sanctions, including heavy fines, stadium bans, or venue changes, could be imposed if Kano Pillars are found culpable.

In a statement released late Sunday, the league body reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on crowd violence, vowing to protect the safety of players, referees, and fans.

“Incidents like this tarnish the image of Nigerian football,” the NPFL statement read. “Clubs are reminded of their responsibility to ensure crowd control and maintain order at all times.”

The 1–1 result leaves both teams in mid-table contention, but the focus has shifted to the growing concern over fan violence in the domestic league — an issue that has plagued several NPFL venues in recent seasons.

As investigations continue, Shooting Stars have called for justice and stronger enforcement of disciplinary measures to deter future attacks. Meanwhile, the league management has assured that decisive action will be taken once the match reports are reviewed.

Sunday’s ugly scenes in Kano have once again reignited calls for stricter crowd management protocols and improved stadium security to safeguard Nigerian football’s reputation on both the local and international stage.