Kano Petition: NJC Should Probe What Happened At A’ Court, Says Ladipo Johnson

A lawyer and politician, Mr. Ladipo Johnso is the National Auditor of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the state of judiciary in the country. He called for a comprehensive probe into the judicial sector citing recent controversies that the governorship election petition in Kano State has generated. Excerpts:

There has been this argument in recent times that stakeholders in the Nigerian body polity should ensure that electoral contestation should end at the ballot box and not in courts, do you see any justification for this in the light of recent events in the country?

Yes! To buttress my point, I would like to quote a former President of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who recently said, ‘few people cannot sit in one place and overrule or overturn millions of votes.’ I am adding to the statement by saying that electoral disputes in courts should not be decided based simply on technicality. In that wise, all the attendant judgments that are being challenged and that have caused many in the legal profession, in the legal academia to question the independence of our judiciary.

We really have to look very carefully and thoroughly at our electoral law. We must also look at the powers that have been given to our courts on issues of electoral adjudication. We need to do this appraisal as we try to move for- ward in our nation’s democratic journey. I think that yes! It is unfortunate, it is a call that this election cycle has become more a call that has become louder from both legal practitioners and the political elite as a whole. It is an unfortunate situation.

From the way you’ve spoken, it seems you are scoring the judiciary low in its efforts to resolve electoral disputes?

I’m not scoring the judiciary low, I am not scoring it at all but I am telling you that if you go round to sample the opinion of Nigerians on the state of the judiciary at the moment, you will discover that many are worried. The impression that the people have of that sector at the moment is not too good. You will recall that one of the former justices of the Supreme Court recently during its valedictory speech said the judicial sector is at the lowest ebb as we speak. That is as I said, very unfortunate.

You are a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), I believe that you are drawing this conclusion based on the recent judicial outcome of the Kano State governorship election? Looking at the judgments at the tribunal and at the Court of Appeal, in what area are you faulting the judiciary?

Well, I feel that the unfortunate thing is that I will answer this question not as a lawyer but as a politician. As a politician, we are dissatisfied with the tribunal. We are worried, shocked and surprised that judges that were on ground in Kano left the state a day before they delivered that judgment. We discovered that all of a sudden they were flown out of the state of Kano to an unknown location. The following day, they delivered their judgment via zoom platform. These were judges that were on ground all through the sitting of the tribunal.

There were no threats posed to them in any way. So, we wondered why they had to run away. Their action didn’t make any sense to us, the subtraction of 155,000 votes from those credited to our candidate. The reason given for that didn’t make any rational sense to us. They said the ballots were not signed by INEC officials, this stance has been rubbished by some senior members of the bar like Chief Fem Falana who stated that the fact that INEC fails to stamp or sign those ballots has nothing to do with the voters that turned up to vote at the poll.

Agents of all the political parties, including those of the APC were there and they never complained. The Electoral Act states clearly that if the presiding officer is satisfied that those ballots came out from the wad or the pads of ballot papers, then they should be counted. So, how and why do you subtract such votes without giving the parties the opportunity to cross examine the evidence being adduced; then we now moved to the Court of Appeal.

The issue of membership of a political party, I mean sponsorship and membership of a political party for a gubernatorial election won’t have been treated at tribunal. The tribunal favoured us in the sense that the panel said it had no jurisdiction over it. The tribunal stated that it was a pre-election matter. All of a sudden, that is where the Court of Appeal also in suspicious circumstances ruled against us.

Why did you say the decision of the Court of Appeal is suspicious?

I say so because a certified true copy of the judgment came out with different conclusions on the same set of issues. In one instance, the document invalidated the election of Engr. Abba Yusuf and in another breath it concluded that our candidate won the election. In essence, I am saying that the CTC given to us is ambiguous, how can you explain that? I dare say that the explanation of the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal that it was a clerical error should be investigated. To me, that was not a clerical error.

We are talking about paragraphs. I’m sorry that we have to come to that conclusion. Until the NJC investigates and comes back to tell us what happened, we are of the opinion that there was another judgment but for one reason or the other, they (the panel members) were cancelling and rewriting some pages. Whoever did that forgot the paragraph relating to the NNPP and its candidate winning the election.

How do you see these discrepancies, are you saying that there were some people pressuring the appellant court to subvert justice?

You see, it’s not just that one will say that but again, I’m not speaking as a lawyer. I’m speaking as a politician. Not only that, you have peo- ple such as past and current federal lawmakers who have been elected on the platform of the APC speaking glowingly about how to manipulate the judiciary for members of their party. These people have been boasting that the judiciary is at their beck and call.

One of them even on live television boasted of how his wife helped some senators with their cases and this became so embarrassing that the former Senate President had to rule him out of order. Shamelessly, he was relating how his wife was helping his colleagues win cases. So, if we begin to say that the outcome of the litigation in Kano and as a lawyer, I didn’t go that way, and that is why I said I am speaking as a politician.

We will be fooling ourselves to think that this has not happened. We’ve had enough people boast and talk about it. So, you begin to wonder whether this same scenario is different from what had happened in the past. This is very unfortunate. As a legal practitioner, I will say to you, let’s wait for the Supreme Court to go through everything but as a politician, I will go into the whole issue with some form of circumspection when you have people say things like that are bound to rock your confidence on the independence of the judiciary.

The lawmakers that you referred to as boasting about the control of the judiciary are members of the APC, does that now suggest that you are pointing accusing fingers at the ruling party?

We don’t have to hide things from ourselves; the issue now or the examples that I have cited are those of the APC. The problem that we are facing is coming from the APC. The problem is not even with their candidate who contested the governorship. Their candidate knew he lost the election and I believe that he even congratulated our candidate when he (Yusuf) was declared winner.

Why do you think the APC is hell bent on wresting the control of Kano state from your party?

It is all because of 2027. We believe politically that all of the issues that have raged on with the election of 2019 is what is playing out again. The National Chairman of the APC who was the governor of Kano State at that time still harbours some political wounds that the outcome of 2023 caused him. Some have said that he would do anything to ensure that he delivers his Kano base to the party. Unfortunately for him, he lost his state in the last election. All Nigerians know that he lost Kano to the NNPP. I have many friends in the APC who have told me that what is going on in Kano is bad. We all know that our party, the NNPP won the state convincingly.

But why do you think that Kano is so important to the political permutations of the ruling APC?

Kano is very important to them because anyone wishing to win election as president of the country will consider and factor Kano State into his plans because it is the political jewel in the crown. It is a state that always comes up with the highest votes. Kano is very important and pivotal to any meaningful political permutation. Anyone thinking about 2027 because all politicians are already thinking about that will think about that.

It is unfortunate that the current APC government is not thinking about rising cost of living, rising cost of inflation and do the needful to ameliorate the sufferings of the people but they are already thinking of how to win the election by hook or crook. Some people are out to take Kano by force, if they fail to take it by the ballot; rather they are scheming to take it through the courts.

Will your party send a petition to the NJC since it is expressing its reservations on the conduct of judges of the tribunal and justices of the appellate court?

We have said in the past that we will do that but the bottom line is that the NJC itself must investigate what is going on in the judiciary. I don’t have to wait for petitions to be sent to it by Nigerians. The NJC must be proactive because we all have to save the image of the judiciary