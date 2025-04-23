Kano Pension Board Clears N21b Of Ganduje’s N48.6b Debt

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Pension Board, Habu Muhammad Fagge, has disclosed that the board has made significant progress in clearing the N48.6 billion pension and gratuity debt inherited from the administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Fagge said that within Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s two years in office, over N21 billion in pension liabilities have already been settled.

In an interview, Fagge described the state of the board at the time of the current administration’s takeover as “deeply troubling,” revealing that pensioners endured irregular and arbitrary deductions under the previous government—sometimes losing half of their already meager monthly entitlements.

“At one point, pensioners receiving N6,000 had N3,000 deducted without explanation. We couldn’t find any clear formula for the deductions,” he said.

According to Fagge, the previous administration borrowed extensively from the pension fund, causing significant financial distress.

Recovery efforts began after Governor Yusuf approved direct deductions at the source for pension remittances, restoring regular payments and enabling the board to reach 100% monthly disbursement.

“We inherited N48.6 billion in liabilities and also had to remit N75 billion levied on local governments and some MDAs. Despite this, we’ve managed to settle N16 billion so far, with another N5 billion scheduled for disbursement soon,” Fagge stated.

He commended the governor for his empathy and dedication to pensioners, noting that “even though the debt was inherited, His Excellency took responsibility and ensured payments were made purely out of concern for the pensioners.”

Fagge also addressed the board’s involvement in housing projects at Bandirawo, Kwankwasiyya, and Amana. Under the previous government, the board loaned funds for property investments, which led to legal disputes. Following a court ruling and negotiations, 324 housing units were allocated to the pension board as settlement.

“Those properties were in poor condition—vandalized and neglected. The board opted to repurchase them at a negotiated rate of N4.5 billion, which was approved by the state government after clearance from relevant agencies,” he explained.

On the issue of illegal deductions under the former administration, Fagge acknowledged that investigations have been hindered by missing records.

“Even though we suspect misappropriation, the necessary documents were destroyed. Without evidence, litigation would be fruitless and distract us from our core duty—serving the pensioners,” he said.

Currently, the board has over N4 billion in savings. Fagge said a proposal has been submitted to the Board of Trustees to invest N3 billion in property acquisition, while the remaining N1.5 billion would support pensioner welfare.

He also expressed concern over the rising number of retirees. “In December alone, over 4,100 new pensioners were enrolled due to mass retirements. We now conduct weekly interviews for 200 to 300 retirees. The pressure is mounting,” he warned.

Despite these challenges, Fagge remains optimistic. He cited recent public sector salary increases and planned mass employment initiatives by the state government as potential boosts to pension contributions.

“Our biggest challenge now is the surge in gratuity and pension obligations due to increased retirement benefits. But with continued reforms and government support, we believe we’re on a sustainable path,” he said.

Describing the pension board office as a “hospital of last resort,” Fagge shared stories of desperate pensioners seeking assistance for hospital bills, rent, and basic needs.

“Our concern is the people’s concern. We are working to ensure no pensioner is left behind. By God’s grace, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” he concluded.

Share