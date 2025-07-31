Kano PDP Rejects Tinubu’s Endorsement

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly distanced itself from the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid by some governors from the Southwest, declaring its unwavering loyalty to the PDP and its future presidential candidate.

Speaking after a party meeting in Kano on Thursday, the state chairman of the PDP, Yusuf Ado Kibiya, stated:

“We are not part of the endorsement of President Tinubu’s second-term agenda by some governors from the southern part of the country. We believe in our party and will support whoever emerges as its presidential candidate.”

Kibiya expressed confidence in the PDP’s chances in the next general elections, describing the endorsement of Tinubu as unnecessary and misplaced. He also criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others for joining the newly formed African Democratic Party (ADP) alliance, dismissing it as a futile effort.

“The coalition under the ADP is dead on arrival. It does not represent the interests of the PDP,” he said. “We urge our members to remain focused and committed to the party’s objectives.”

He noted that the PDP in Kano has successfully concluded congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels, a development he said reflects the party’s strong organisational structure and grassroots reach.

“We have mobilised and repositioned our members effectively to align with the party’s goals. Our grassroots support is solid, and our structure remains formidable,” he added.

Kibiya assured the national leadership of the PDP of Kano State’s full loyalty, emphasizing that the chapter remains committed to the party’s vision for a better Nigeria.

“We categorically reject any attempt to undermine or divide the PDP. Our membership in Kano is united, committed, and focused on ensuring the success of our great party.”

He reaffirmed the state chapter’s support for the PDP’s national leadership, pledging to work in harmony with stakeholders across the country to reclaim power at all levels.

“We remain committed to working closely with the national executive and other organs of the party to ensure strategic victories in future elections. Through unity and proper planning, the PDP will regain its national prominence,” he concluded.