Kano Patriots Ask Yusuf To Stop Ganduje Probe

Kano Patriots have criticised Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf ’s move to probe his immediate predecessor Umar Ganduje, saying he is wasting the state’s resources. Yusuf on Thursday inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman for alleged corruption, misappropriation, political violence and missing persons.

However, the governor limited the commissions’ scope of investigation to 2015 – 2023, when Ganduje served two consecutive terms in office, raising questions as to what happened to the tenure of Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Yusuf also on Sunday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the result of its probe into the alleged dollar bribery video involving Ganduje. However, Kano Patriots President Aliyu Mohammed yesterday told the governor to “start counting in days, hours and minutes of the remaining months and years he has to spend in the office and how he could maximise his stay to better the lives of Kano people.”