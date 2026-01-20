Kano Okays AKK Industrial Layout To Boost Industrialisation Drive

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the spending of N8.53 billion for infrastructure, health, roads and other projects, this is even as the state okayed the phased one development of the Ajaokuta– Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Industrial Layout in Tamburawa as part of efforts to accelerate industrialization and harness the economic benefits of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

The approval was given at the 37th Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, January 16, 2026, at Malam Aminu Kano House, the Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja. Briefing journalists on the outcomes of the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, said the Council recognised the strategic importance of the AKK Gas Pipeline Project to Kano’s industrial growth and approved the phased development of the AKK Industrial Layout.