Kano NNPP Crisis: 18 Ex-Leaders, Officers Face Contempt Trial Monday

The internal crises in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), especially in Kano State, is far from subsiding as a Kano State High Court has summoned 18 former leaders and officers of the party to face contempt proceedings on Monday over their disobedience to its earlier order.

According to a statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the defendants who had been restrained from parading themselves as leaders and officers of the party, but flouted the order are: Chief (Dr.) Boniface Aniebonam, Dr. Gilbert Agbo Major, Barr Tony Christopher Obioha Comrade Oginni Olaposi, Hajia Rekia Zanlaga, Mark Usman, Umar A. Jubril, Alhaji Adebanju Wasiu, Alhaji Tajudeen Adebayo and Alhaji Mamoh Garuba.

Others are Abdulrasaq Abdulsalam, Barr Abiola Henry Olurotimi, Engr Babayo Abdullahi Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, Chinonso Adiofu, Hon Prince Sunday Chukwuemeka, Barr Jonathan Chineme Ibeogu and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Upon hearing the suit the NNPP instituted in September 2023 to bar the defendants from continuing to parade themselves as leaders and officers of the party, Hon. Justice Usman Mallam Na’Abba had granted an interlocutory injunction on 14th September 2023, “restraining the respondents, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and 17 others by themselves, their agents, cronies, and whoever acting or act through them from parading themselves, issuing press release or granting interviews as national officers, leaders or members of the Applicant (NNPP) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

The Court had also granted “an order of interim injunction setting aside the purported suspension of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso as member of the appellant (NNPP) and restrained the INEC from recognizing the suspension pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice”.

According to the party, “In violation of these orders, Dr Aniebonam and others had continued to act and presented themselves as factional national officers and leaders of the NNPP, hence the issuance of Form 48 against them by the court to come and explain why they chose to disobey the order and why they should not be confined to a Correctional Centre”.