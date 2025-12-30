Kano NNPP Chairman, Dungurawa, Expelled By Ward Executives

The Gargari Ward Executive Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State has expelled the party’s State Chairman, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, over allegations of poor leadership, insubordination, and actions said to have triggered persistent internal crises.

Dungurawa, who hails from Gargari Ward, was expelled following a second resolution meeting of the ward executives convened to address what members described as repeated complaints against his leadership style and conduct as state chairman.

Speaking after the meeting, the Chairman of NNPP Gargari Ward, Shu’aibu Hassan, said the decision was unanimously taken in the interest of protecting party unity, discipline, and internal democracy.

According to the ward executives, Dungurawa failed to provide the inclusive, consultative, and responsible leadership expected of someone occupying such a strategic position within the party.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the executives accused the NNPP chairman of arbitrarily expelling and suspending loyal and active party members, a move they said weakened the party’s grassroots structure and created fear, resentment, and disaffection among members.

They also alleged that Dungurawa exhibited insubordination to the Executive Governor of Kano State, an action they described as detrimental to party cohesion and harmful to the relationship between the NNPP and the state government.

The ward leaders further claimed that his actions contributed to factionalisation within the party, deepening internal wrangling and eroding public confidence in the NNPP across the state.

“This decision was taken in the best interest of the NNPP. Continuous crises, disregard for party hierarchy, and the unjust expulsion of committed members have severely weakened the party structure,” the communiqué stated.

The ward executive committee stressed that the expulsion takes immediate effect, adding that Dungurawa no longer has the right to identify himself as a member of the NNPP or represent the party at any level.

They said the resolutions reached at the meeting have been formally documented and forwarded to the appropriate party authorities at the local government, state, and national levels for further action in line with the NNPP constitution.

The Gargari Ward executives reaffirmed their loyalty to the NNPP and pledged continued support for the administration of the Kano State Governor, stressing that unity, discipline, and respect for party rules remain critical to the party’s stability and political future.

As of the time of filing this report, Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa had not issued any official response to the expulsion or the allegations against him.