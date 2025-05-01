Kano NLC Endorses Gov Yusuf For Second Term

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter, has publicly endorsed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for a second term in office, citing his outstanding commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees in the state.

The endorsement was announced by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Comrade Inuwa praised the governor for being the first in Nigeria to implement the new ₦71,000 minimum wage, describing the move as bold and unprecedented in addressing workers’ hardship amid the rising cost of living.

He further commended Governor Yusuf for ensuring the prompt and regular payment of salaries and pensions, as well as his administration’s efforts in clearing the ₦16 billion backlog of retirement benefits inherited from the previous government.

The recent upward review of the minimum monthly pension from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000 was also lauded as a testament to the governor’s deep regard for senior citizens.

In addition to financial reforms, the NLC highlighted the recruitment of teachers, approval of staff promotions, and consistent investment in training and retraining of workers as critical steps taken by the administration to revitalize the civil service.

“These achievements are not just promises fulfilled, but a reflection of the governor’s genuine concern for the labour force. Governor Yusuf has earned the trust and support of workers across the state,” Comrade Inuwa declared.

The endorsement comes as workers across Kano celebrate what they describe as a new era of inclusive and responsive governance under Governor Yusuf’s leadership.

