Kano: NEMA Conducts Flood Readiness

In a move to strengthen Nigeria’s disaster preparedness as the rainy season in Nigeria intensifies, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday conducted a Full-Scale Flood Response Simulation” exercise in Wudil Local Government Area, Kano State.

The NEMA Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, during the simulation exercise, emphasised the importance of readiness in the face of Nigeria’s recurring flood disasters.

Speaking on the agency’s move to tame flooding across the country, Umar said the recent predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency have identified Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara as high-risk flood zones for 2025.

Umar explained that the simulation was designed not only to test existing emergency plans and protocols but also to identify gaps and enhance coordination among all stakeholders.

“The urgency of the exercise with downstream impact in Kano, Jigawa, Yobe States was underscored by the devastating flood that recently struck Mokwa in Niger State, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by natural disasters.

“The exercise is to simulate a forced water release from Tiga, Challawa, and Bagauda Dams to test emergency preparedness for potential dam-induced flooding along River Kano.

“Today, we are simulating a crisis so that we are better prepared to save lives when it becomes a reality. Preparedness saves lives.

“The simulation marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to build resilience against the ever-present threat of flooding.

“Our ability to anticipate, respond, and recover quickly from disasters depends largely on how well we train and work together before disaster strikes,” she added.