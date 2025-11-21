Kano: NDLEA Arrests 230, Seizes Illicit Drugs, Weapons In 30-Day Operation

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano State Strategic Command has recorded major breakthroughs in the fight against drug abuse and related criminal activities, arresting 230 suspects and seizing large quantities of illicit substances and weapons during a 30-day intensive operation across the state.

The Commander of the NDLEA Kano Strategic Command, ACGN Abubakar Idris Ahmad, disclosed the development on Friday during a press briefing in Kano.

He said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, and the Department of State Services, under the Kano State Joint Taskforce for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation led by Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata.

According to Ahmad, the month-long, non-stop raid focused on notorious drug hubs such as Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau, Filin Idi, Rimi Market, Zango, Kano Line, Kofar Mata, and other identified hotspots.

Confiscated items included cannabis sativa, EXOL-5, diazepam, “suck and die,” rubber solution, and codeine syrup, alongside several locally made weapons.

Ahmad noted that the crackdown has already reduced drug misuse and related crimes—including phone snatching, thuggery, and other social vices—across Kano communities. He attributed the success to improved coordination among security agencies.

He commended the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, for strengthening inter-agency unity, and praised the DSS for its surveillance support.

He also acknowledged the backing of the Kano State Government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, whose initiatives, he said, have reinforced the state’s anti-drug and youth rehabilitation efforts.

The NDLEA commander further applauded the professionalism of all officers involved and urged residents, parents, civil society groups, and community leaders to continue supporting the fight against drug abuse.

“With collective effort, we can build a safer and more prosperous Kano State,” he said.