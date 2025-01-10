Kano: NAPTIP Rescued 285, Detained 22 Human Traffickers In 2024

Share

The Kano State Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it rescued 285 victims and apprehended 22 human traffickers in 2024.

The Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made this known yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Babale said the 285 rescued victims comprised 78 males, 97 females and 110 children (64 boys and 46 girls), aged between seven and 42. “Out of the 285 victims, 53 are victims of trafficking in persons, while 232 are survivors of sexual abuse, and gender-based violence among others.

“The victims were counselled and rehabilitated before being reunited with their families, and we empowered 52, with empowerment kits.” Babale said the 22 arrested suspects comprised 8 males and 14 females.

He noted that the command received 211 cases during the period under review, which involved both external and internal human trafficking.

The commander explained that the cases included child abuse, child labour, sexual abuse, and other cases under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act. Babale said the command also secured 15 convictions including one foreign national, while those convicted for various offences comprised 13 males and two females.

