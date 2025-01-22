Kano Moves To Restrict Heavy-Duty Trucks

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf says the state governor is considering barring heavy-duty trucks from driving in the Kano metropolis. This followed moves by the state government to revive the abandoned Gundutse Main Trailer Park on the outskirts of Kano.

In a statement by his spokesman Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor said this decision followed an unscheduled visit to the Dakatsalle site, one of the neglected project locations. The park project was launched in 2014 by the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso administration.

However, the project was abandoned during the administration of Umar Ganduje, leaving it incomplete and in disrepair.

Yusuf expressed concern over the frequent road blockages caused by heavy-duty vehicles, which disrupt traffic flow and inconvenience road users in the metropolis.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to completing the Dakatsalle and Gundutse trailer parks to improve road safety, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance economic development in the state.

