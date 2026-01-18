Kano Massacre: Barau Hails Police, Calls For Thorough Investigation

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has urged the police to ensure a speedy trial of the three suspects implicated in the gruesome murder of a housewife and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano metropolis.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspects, describing the development as “soothing news.” He called for a thorough investigation and the prompt prosecution of the culprits.

According to the Kano State Police Command, the suspects are Umar Auwalu, 23, of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters; Isyaku Yakubu, 40, aka “Chebe,” of Sagagi Quarters; and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 21, aka “Wawo,” of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters.

Senator Barau said:

“I commend the command for its swiftness. This is the first leg; the command should conduct a thorough investigation and ensure a speedy trial so that these killers are prosecuted and brought to book. They must face the full wrath of the law. We will follow this to its logical conclusion.”

He described the killings as barbaric and beyond comprehension, adding:

“Over the past hours, I have been traumatised, devastated, and overwhelmed by the gruesome murder of these innocent children and their mother. May Almighty Allah grant the victims Aljannatul Firdaus and give the husband and father of the children, Haruna Bashir, the strength to bear this.”