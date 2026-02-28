Kano Market’s Fire: EFCC, ICPC, Police, Others Form N8bn FG Supports C’ttee

Kano State Government has said they involved the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, Police and other security agencies in the distribution committee of the Federal Government’s N8 billion donation to the victims of the market fire to ensure transparency and fairness.

The committee of the singer market inferno under the leadership of the State Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Umar faruk who paid an inspection visit to the singer market to see the situation on Ground, insisted that transparency and fairness are the watchwords of their work.

Speaking, Alhaji Umar Faruk said justice and fairness will be strictly adhered to in the distribution of the support to the affected victims.

“As you can see, all these Federal Government anti-corruption bodies and the Police and other top Security agencies are not just involved but critically involved to ensure that every person affected is attended to.

He appealed to the affected victims to be honest while declaring their losses to the committee with a view to ensuring fairness.

“We expect that every Marketer who is affected by the fire would be honest and fair to God by openly showing Us his losses and the remaining goods that were saved so that everyone would be treated justly”

The chairman Kano singer market, Barrister Mohammad Zakari Junaid, said all anti-corruption agencies and the security were incorporated into the committee to ensure justice and fairness. He reassured that the funds will be judiciously utilised.

In his remarks, the representative of the commissioner of Police, ACP Jauro, said the Nigerian police will not relent in ensuring adequate security of the entire market with a view to promoting the Status of Kano as the commercial nerve centre of sub-Saharan Africa.

In his remarks, Sarkin Fadan Kano Alhaji Ado Kurawa, said the Emirates sympathised with the business community over the sad incidence of the singer market inferno, urging the business community to comply with the committee with a view to ensure successful conduct of the committee’s assignment.