Kano Market Leaders Ask Dangote, BUA To Crash Sugar Price

The Singer Market Development Association (SIMDA) yesterday Dangote and BUA sugar companies to crash the soaring price of sugar.

Chairman Junaidu Zakari said there was no justification for the price of sugar to stay high when it is produced locally.

According to him, the price of the commodity should have crashed with the rate of the dollar which is steadily stabilising at the foreign exchange market.

Zakaria noted that while prices of other commodities are crashing, that of sugar has remained high. He said: “We are not happy with the price situation on sugar.

“We see no justification for the price of sugar to keep being high. This is the commodity that is produced locally by Dangote and BUA. “The exchange rate is also stabilizing as the rate of dollar to naira has relatively come down.

“We therefore urge the producers of this essential commodity to crash the price for the benefit of consumers, especially as the Ramadan season is fast approaching.”

On why the prices of essential commodities are gradually crashing, Zakari said the Federal Government’s interventions, including waivers for the importation of rice, pastas and noodles had significantly contributed.

He said: “We commend the Federal Government for granting waivers on the importation of essential commodities such as rice, pastas and noodles.”

