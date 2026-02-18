Kano Market Fire: Adebayo Seeks Thorough Investigation

…Compensation For Victims

Prominent politician and 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has expressed deep sympathy with the government and people of Kano State following the tragic fire outbreak at Singer Market, which destroyed property worth millions of naira and reportedly claimed several lives.

In a statement issued in reaction to the incident, Adebayo described the tragedy as unfortunate and deeply saddening, noting the strategic economic importance of Kano to Nigeria and the wider Sahel region.

“We all know how important the city of Kano is to Nigeria and the entire Sahel. Any incident of this magnitude is not just a loss to the victims but to the nation as a whole,” he said.

The market inferno, which occurred days ago, razed several shops and goods, leaving traders devastated and families in mourning.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the fire spread rapidly through sections of the market, making it difficult for many traders to salvage their wares.

Adebayo lamented the recurring cases of fire outbreaks in markets across the country, stating that the frequency of such disasters raises serious concerns about the adequacy of fire prevention infrastructure nationwide.

“The incessant fire incidents across the country call for us to interrogate the competence of our government in ensuring that fire prevention facilities and arrangements are put in place in all our markets.

“We have had too many of these incidents, and too many lives lost for no good reason,” he stated.

He called on the government to carry out a thorough investigation into the cause of the Singer Market fire and to implement concrete measures to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, beyond investigations, authorities must prioritise proper market planning and the installation of essential safety facilities such as fire hydrants and fire-retardant systems.

The former presidential candidate also urged Nigerians and people of goodwill to support those affected by the disaster, stressing the need for solidarity in times of crisis.

He further advocated for compensation for victims who lost their goods and for families who lost loved ones in the incident.

“The government should compensate the victims in terms of the fire, human lives, and resources lost. We must take a cue from this incident to ensure that further occurrences do not happen,” he added.

Adebayo emphasised that improving market infrastructure and strengthening the broader economy would help reduce vulnerabilities that often exacerbate such tragedies.

He concluded by reiterating his condolences to the people of Kano State and expressing hope that decisive actions taken in the aftermath of the tragedy would make it the last of its kind.