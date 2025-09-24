Kano MAN: Dangote Refinery Reviving Moribund Companies In Nigeria

The Kano-Jigawa branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals for its impact on reviving struggling companies across the country.

According to MAN, the refinery’s intervention, particularly through reducing diesel prices and ensuring steady availability of petroleum products has provided significant relief to manufacturers battling high energy costs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing MAN Annual Products Exhibition at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, the branch chairman of MAN Kano/Jigawa, Muhammad Bello Isyaku Umar, said the measures are already helping “dying companies come back to life” by lowering production costs, stabilizing operations, and sustaining jobs.

He stressed that affordable diesel is critical to the survival of many small and medium-scale industries, especially those outside the national grid or in areas with unstable power supply.

“By improving supply and easing cost pressures, the Dangote Refinery is not only supporting the survival of existing firms but also laying the foundation for industrial growth and competitiveness in the region,” Umar noted.

The association described the Dangote Refinery as a game-changer in Nigeria’s pursuit of industrial sustainability and self-reliance, while pledging continued partnership to boost the sector.

Umar revealed that MAN is exploring areas of collaboration with the refinery to enhance energy supply and strengthen industrial growth nationwide. He also praised the Dangote Group for its consistent partnership with the association for over five years, describing it as an indispensable stakeholder in Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem.

This year’s exhibition, themed “Made in Nigeria: Revitalizing Local Industries for Economic Growth”, featured a strong presence of Dangote Industries Limited, one of the major sponsors. Dangote products on display included cement, sugar, salt, seasonings, and fertilizer, which participants described as affordable, reliable, and widely embraced.

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf represented by Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi commended MAN for sustaining what he called “an important platform where local producers and entrepreneurs come together to showcase their ingenuity, resilience, and creativity.”

He said Kano has long been a hub of trade and industry, and the exhibition reaffirms the state’s central role as the industrial heart of northern Nigeria.

Participants also highlighted the Dangote Group’s contributions to job creation, infrastructure development, tax revenues, and corporate social responsibility.