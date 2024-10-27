Kano LG Polls: Ajadi Congratulates Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, NNPP Family

Share

…Says Party Ready For 2027

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, the national leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other party leaders across the country over the party’s victory in the Kano State Local Government election which took place on Saturday.

It would be recalled that when the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Sani Malumfashi, made the declaration in Kano at the end of the election conducted by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, (KANSIEC), the NNPP won in all the 44 local government councils of the state.

Malumfashi explained that: “Six political parties participated including AA, AAC, Accord, ADC, APM, and NNPP. He said “NNPP won all 44 Local government chairmanship and 484 councillorship positions contested. The exercise was largely peaceful and successful in all ramifications”.

In reaction to the NNPP’s landslide victory, Ajadi who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun state in the 2023 general election in a release on Sunday, congratulated Governor Abba Yusuf, and all other stakeholders, saying the result was a sign that NNPP is battle ready for the 2027 general election. He said the NNPP is the party to beat in future elections.

He thanked Governor Abba Yusuf for his peaceful and progressive ruling in Kano state, saying the success of the party in the LG’s election is a scorecard of Abba’s governance.

According to the statement, “The landslide victory of the NNPP in the election is symbolic. It is a pass mark for governor Abba Yusuf’s administration. It is Abba’s scorecard. It shows that the people of Kano appreciate Gov Abba Yusuf’s administration. Secondly, it is a sign that our party, the NNPP is battle-ready for future elections, especially the 2027 general election.

“Let me use the opportunity to warn the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) that its tenure will expire in 2027. Nigerians should see the performances of the NNPP in Kano and the steady progress of the party across the country as an opportunity to enjoy a progressive government by voting for the party in 2027.

“NNPP is the answer to APC’s failure in the last two years. Our party, if voted into power in 2027, will rescue Nigerians from the APC’s misrule”, he said.

