Kano LG Poll: There Is No Going Back – Gov Yusuf

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has insisted there is no going back on the planned October 26, 2024, Local Government election in the state.

Governor Yusuf’s insistence is coming amid the Federal High Court judgment voiding the conduct of the poll over what it termed “Having card-carrying NNPP members as executive officers of the election commission.”

Yusuf made this known while speaking on Thursday at the presentation of NNPP flags to the 44 chairmanship and councilorship candidates at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

Yusuf stated that the state government and Kano State Independent Electoral Commission have all the constitutional backing to hold the election

“At this moment, the state will not allow anybody to destabilize the existing peace being enjoyed by the citizenry.”

“We have satisfied all the conditions laid down by the law and we have completed all necessary preparations for the conduct of the elections on Saturday, as such, the polls must take place as planned.

“We are aware of plans by enemies of the state to truncate this election, but by the grace of Allah, they will not succeed; the elections will be conducted peacefully and credibly,” Yusuf said.

He stressed that the state government is ready to swear in the candidates declared winners by the electoral body.

