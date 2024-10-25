Kano LG Poll: Court Sacks All NNPP Candidates

Share

Barely 24-hours to the election, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has sacked all the 44 chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) contesting in Saturday’s Local Government elections.

Justice Simon Amobeda who delivered the judgment on Friday said the sacking followed a case filed by Engineer Muhammad Babayo and a faction of the NNPP against the party’s leadership.

Justice Amobeda ruled that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) should accept a new list of candidates submitted by the faction led by the recognised State Chairman, Dalhatu Shehu Usman, in accordance with the party’s constitution.

He further instructed that KANSIEC must recognize the list of candidates submitted by the plaintiffs.

Furthermore, The court also barred security agencies from providing protection at the polling units if the election goes ahead without the updated candidate list.

“The defendant is hereby restrained from releasing the voters register for the 2nd Defendant to conduct the proposed election on 26th October 2024,” the judge declared

“Any other list submitted for the 2024 Local Government Election in Kano State should be rejected.”

“That the 3rd and 4th Defendants are forthwith restrained from providing security and protection to the scene of the Election plans to take place on the 26th October, 2024,” the court ruled.

In addition, Justice Amobeda instructed the Inspector General of Police and the DSS not to provide security for the election under the current arrangement.

