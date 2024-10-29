Kano LG Elections Sham, Charade –Observers Group

Share

The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC), yesterday condemned the recently conducted local government elections in Kano State, describing it as a sham and a blatant disregard for democracy.

Despite a Federal High Court ruling that sacked the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates, the group of observers said Governor Abba Yusuf went ahead with the exercise against the rule of law and judicial authority.

In a statement signed yesterday by Dr. Kunle Solomon, the group said the election’s outcome, which saw the NNPP sweep all 44 chairmanships and 484 councillorship seats, lacked legitimacy.

Solomon further described the exercise as comedy taken too far and a mere kangaroo for underage children. He said Yusuf was bent on carrying on with the polls against the court order simply because he was neither prepared nor had any clue as to what an election should be like.

Solomon said Yusuf was becoming synonymous with corruption, high-handedness and misrule, adding that his latest actions are unacceptable and undermine the democratic process.

“The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) strongly condemns the recently conducted local government elections in Kano State, as it is a sham and a blatant disregard for democracy,” the statement said.

