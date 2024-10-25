Kano LG Elections: Avoid Been Use As Tools For Violence – Sanusi

Share

The 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has appealed to the citizens of the state to avoid been used as a tools for violence in Saturday’s Local Governments elections.

The Emir while speaking to newsmen on the vonduct of the elections, reminded the people of Kano what violence has led the State to during the last #EndBadGovernment Protests, where billions of Naira properties and many lives were lost”.

“All of those who.loves Kano, they would agree with Me that the preservation of peace and harmony has no quantification, but all of those who seek violence are those people who resides outside the State desperately wanting to destroy the City”.

The Emir noted that he has already directed Imams, Districts Heads and other Leaders to ensure peaceful conduct of the election and maintain peace although it.

He pray against all those who are wishing to caused violence in the State.

Share

Please follow and like us: