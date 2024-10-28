Kano LG Elections A Sham, Comedy Taken Too Far – Observers

Share

The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC), has strongly condemned the recently conducted local government elections in Kano State, describing it as a sham and a blatant disregard for democracy.

Despite a Federal High Court ruling that sacked the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates, the group of observers said Governor Abba Yusuf went ahead with the exercise against the rule of law and judicial authority.

In a statement signed on Monday by Dr. Kunle Solomon, the group said the election’s outcome, which saw the NNPP sweep all 44 chairmanships and 484 councillorship seats, lacked legitimacy.

Solomon further described the exercise as comedy taken too far and a mere kangaroo for underage children.

He said Governor Yusuf was bent on carrying on with the polls against the court order simply because he was neither prepared nor had any clue as to what an election should be like.

Solomon said Yusuf was becoming synonymous with corruption, high-handedness and misrule, adding that his latest actions are unacceptable and undermine the democratic process.

“The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) strongly condemns the recently conducted local government elections in Kano State, as it is a sham and a blatant disregard for democracy,” the statement said.

“Despite a Federal High Court ruling that sacked the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates, Governor Abba Yusuf chose to undermine the rule of law and judicial authority.

“This is a clear violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999), as amended – Section 287(1), which states that ‘the decisions of the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court or any other court established by this Constitution shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by courts with subordinate jurisdiction to such court’.

“The election’s outcome, with the NNPP sweeping all 44 chairmanships and 484 councillorship seats, lacks legitimacy. We have it on good authority that the state electoral commission failed to print any election material and where it did, it engaged children to thumbprint and declare results never carried out anywhere.

“This is unacceptable and undermines the democratic process. The people of Kano deserve better than a farcical election that disregards their will. We condemn the illegality which will obviously reduce the image of the country in the comity of nations.

“Furthermore, Governor Yusuf’s actions demonstrate a disturbing disregard for the Constitution and the democratic process. His refusal to uphold court orders is unconscionable and sets a dangerous precedent for future elections. The National Patriotic Coalition urges all stakeholders to reject this charade and demand accountability and justice.”

The group called on the relevant authorities to investigate and address the gross irregularities that marred the elections.

Solomon added: “The people’s voice must be respected, and their right to free and fair elections upheld. The National Patriotic Coalition stands in solidarity with the people of Kano in their quest for genuine democracy.

“Governor Yusuf’s actions are a blatant assault on democracy, and his disregard for court orders is a threat to the rule of law. His actions undermine the legitimacy of the election and demonstrate a callous disregard for the people’s will. We urge him to take responsibility for his actions and ensure that future elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

“The National Patriotic Coalition demands that Governor Yusuf respects the Constitution and the democratic process. His actions have brought shame to the people of Kano, and it is imperative that he takes corrective action to address the irregularities that marred the elections.”

Share

Please follow and like us: