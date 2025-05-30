Kano LG Election: A’Court Nullifies Federal High Court’s Judgement

Share

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside a previous ruling by the Federal High Court in Kano which sought to halt the conduct of local government elections in Kano State.

The appellate court ruled that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on matters concerning the organization and conduct of local government elections.

The Federal High Court ruling, which favoured the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had earlier attempted to invalidate the elections by questioning the neutrality of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) chairman, alleging links to the ruling NNPP in the state.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Oyewumi, the Court of Appeal emphasized that the Federal High Court had overstepped its constitutional bounds by entertaining a matter that falls strictly within the purview of state jurisdiction.

“The Federal High Court erred in law by assuming jurisdiction over an issue that is clearly under the domain of state authority,” the appellate court ruled.

As a result, the Court of Appeal upheld the appeal filed by the Kano State Government, effectively nullifying the earlier decision by the Federal High Court and affirming the legality of the elections conducted by KANSIEC.

This ruling confirms the validity of the local government elections held in Kano State, bringing clarity and legal finality to a politically charged dispute.

