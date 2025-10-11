Kano Leads In Voters Registration With 59,203 – Reports

Kano State is leading other states of the federation in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises, with over 59,203 already registered.

Analysis for Kano State as of October 7, 2025, shows significant variation across the 44 Local Governments of the State in the ongoing CVR, with a total of 59,203 completed physical registrations, making Kano the first in the country in registration turnout.

This was contained in a Progress Report prepared by Dr Aliyu Isa Aliyu, Chairman of the Sub-Committee Data Analysis.

According to the report, among the 44 LGAs, Nassarawa recorded the highest figure at 2,442, followed closely by Kumbotso (2,333) and Bichi (2,328), reflecting their large urban populations and strong access to registration centres.

The report added that Mid-performing LGAs such as Dala (1,548), Gaya (1,542), Rimin Gado (1,570), and Ungogo (1,632) showed moderate but steady participation.

In the Report, Dr Aliyu pointed out that the majority of LGAs, including Ajingi, Bunkure, and Minjibir, recorded between 1,000 and 1,200 registrations, consistent with statewide averages.

He, however, stated that Rogo (147), Doguwa (536), and Tarauni (549) ranked lowest.

“The results suggest a strong urban advantage in voter registration and highlight the need for improved outreach logistical support to raise participation in rural low-performing LGAs”, the report added.