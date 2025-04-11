Kano Lawyer Petitions Tinubu Over Summons Of Emir Sanusi By Police

Share

A prominent legal practitioner and human rights activist, Hamza N. Dantani, has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what he described as a “politically motivated” invitation extended to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In a strongly worded open letter issued on Friday, Dantani expressed grave concern about the police move to summon the Emir for questioning over an incident that occurred during the recent Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration in Kano State.

He argued that the invitation is not only baseless but also represents a direct affront to the traditional institution, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent capable of destabilizing peace in Kano and the broader northern region.

“It is deeply troubling that this invitation appears to be politically motivated rather than rooted in the interest of justice, fairness, or national security,” Dantani wrote. “The actions of the Inspector General of Police in this case amount to a deliberate affront not only to the person of the Emir but also to the traditional institution as a whole.”

The incident relates to the cancellation of the traditional Durbah ceremony following a security advisory issued by the police. In compliance with the directive, the Emir refrained from the ceremonial horseback ride and instead participated in the celebration by car.

Tragically, an aide to the Emir lost his life that day in an incident unrelated to the canceled Durbah. The Kano State Commissioner of Police reportedly investigated the matter and confirmed the death had no connection with the police advisory or the Emir’s compliance.

Despite this, Dantani noted that the Inspector General ignored the findings of his subordinate and summoned the Emir for questioning, suggesting an attempt to use the security apparatus to target a traditional leader for political reasons.

“This amounts to harassment and undermines the peace-building role of traditional leaders,” Dantani warned, adding that such actions could “stir unnecessary tension, chaos, and even a breakdown of law and order in Kano State.”

Citing Section 4 of the Police Act, which mandates the police to preserve law and order, he condemned what he called the politicization of police duties and called on President Tinubu to intervene.

“The conventional institution deserves to be protected, not ridiculed or undermined,” the letter stressed.

Dantani also copied the letter to the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Police Service Commission, National Security Adviser, Attorney General of the Federation, and the Nigeria Police Force, urging collective action to safeguard the dignity and integrity of traditional institutions.

This development comes amid heightened political tension in Kano State, following the state government’s reinstatement of Emir Sanusi, a move that has sparked national debate and drawn wide political interest.

