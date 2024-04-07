Kano Lawmaker, Kundila Is Dead

Alhaji Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, a member of the Kano State House of Assembly who represented the Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency has reportedly passed away.
The legislator, who gave out palliatives to his constituents last week, passed away in the late hours of Saturday, April 6 at his home after becoming ill earlier in the evening.
A family source informed Sunday Telegraph that the 59-year-old member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a funeral prayer on Sunday morning in Kundila, in Shanono Local Government Area of the state.
Hundreds of supporters attended his funeral, including Hon. Yusuf Ahmad Badau, a member of the House of Representatives who represents Shanono/Bagwai.
He was laid to rest in his hometown of Shanon.
Kundila left behind 17 children and four women.