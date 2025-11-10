Abdulmumin Jibrin, the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring absolute endorsement for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The lawmaker, who had left the APC in May 2022, made the declaration during a political gathering in his hometown, Kofa, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State on Sunday.

Announcing his return to the APC on his Facebook page on Monday, Jibrin said his supporters arrived at a consensus for him to abandon the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement to pitch a tent with the APC.

He wrote, “Today, in a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano.

“The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a second term in office.

“From the beginning, almost 2,000 scholars from my constituency have prayed special prayers for the President and sought peace, development, and progress for Kiru/Bebeji, Kano, and Nigeria altogether.”

Jibrin’s move to the APC comes barely two months after he resigned from the NNPP, following his expulsion over alleged anti-party activities and non-payment of membership dues.

Reacting to his suspension at the time, Jibrin described the action as “shocking and unjustified,” insisting that an interview he granted in both English and Hausa, which the party cited as the basis for his suspension, did not warrant such a “heavy penalty.”

Jibrin berated the NNPP for violating the principles of fair hearing and due process, saying he was expelled without an opportunity to defend himself.

The federal lawmaker noted that he had accepted the decision in good faith and would not start any legal battle on the matter.

On allegations that he shunned payment of his membership dues, the lawmaker maintained that he had never neglected his obligations. While aiming a dig at the party’s leadership style, the former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups accused the NNPP of failing to value its members. Jibrin, however, expressed appreciation to the NNPP for the support he enjoyed during his stay, and called on his supporters to join him in his “new journey,” while maintaining peaceful ties with those who choose to remain in the party. Jibrin’s defection marks a fresh boost for the APC in Kano, especially as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections.