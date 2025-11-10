On allegations that he shunned payment of his membership dues, the lawmaker maintained that he had never neglected his obligations.

While aiming a dig at the party’s leadership style, the former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups accused the NNPP of failing to value its members.

Jibrin, however, expressed appreciation to the NNPP for the support he enjoyed during his stay, and called on his supporters to join him in his “new journey,” while maintaining peaceful ties with those who choose to remain in the party.

Jibrin’s defection marks a fresh boost for the APC in Kano, especially as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections.