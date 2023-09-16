Kano/Lagos Rail Line: Minister Express Dissatisfaction With Materials Used

The Minister of Transport, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali has said that the materials used in the construction of the Kano to Lagos Speed Rail line are not up to standard, asking the contractors of the project to quickly review it.

The Minister who spoke on Saturday told the contractors working on the Kano-Kaduna rail project to review the metal clips they are using to hold the rail track because the ones already used are not up to standard.

The Minister alluded that the kind of materials needed on the rail projects is the one that will help prevent the rail from vandals and thieves.

He gave the order when he inspected the construction site in Makarfi Local Government area of Kaduna State.

According to him, “We came to see by for ourselves, you know seeing is believing. We are able to appraise the performance of the contractors of Kano-Kaduna rail project.

“You can see as we stand here, we started raining some little observations in the clips they are using. We asked them to use anti-theft clips so that they cannot be easily removed.

“Although this project has security challenges, Nigerians should expect us to deliver in the shortest possible time,” he explained.

The project, according to its contractors has so far reached a 22.6 per cent level of completion.

The contractors, however, lamented security challenges in the area and asked for collaboration with the military, noting that even last two months, two of their staff were kidnapped along Tashar Yari in Makarfi Local Government area of Kaduna state.