January 19, 2026
Kano Killings: Police Swift Action Commendable – Obi

Obi's Formal Adc Move Shifts 2027 Political Calculus

Former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has commended the Nigerian Police for their swift actions in response to the recent tragic killings in Kano State.

In a statement on his official X platform, Obi described the horrifying murder of a housewife and her six children as a deep sorrow shared by the nation.

He expressed appreciation for the prompt efforts by the police in apprehending the suspects involved.

“I would like to commend the Nigerian Police for their swift action in apprehending the criminals,” Obi said, urging that similar decisive results be achieved in other areas of crime, including kidnapping and banditry.

Obi emphasized that consistent and effective responses from law enforcement agencies will help reduce crime across Nigerian communities.

He said that sustained action and accountability by security forces are key to improving safety nationwide.

“If we continue to see such decisive actions from our law enforcement agencies, we will undoubtedly witness a significant decline in crime within our communities,” he added.

