Kano, Katsina, Jigawa Sign N50bn Energy Investment Deal

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has led the signing of a ₦50 billion Tri-State Energy Investment Agreement with the Governments of Katsina and Jigawa States to strengthen energy security and accelerate economic transformation in Northern Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the landmark deal was finalized during the High-Level Electrification Summit held in Marrakech, Morocco, from October 16 to 19, 2025.

The agreement will see the three states jointly establish a regional electricity market and acquire equity stakes in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the core investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Governor Yusuf, who initiated the collaborative framework, described the partnership as a strategic effort to achieve energy sufficiency, promote economic inclusion, and create a business-friendly environment that supports sustainable industrial growth in the region.

“Our goal is to make Kano the industrial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria once again.

By investing in regional energy solutions, we are empowering businesses, creating jobs, and ensuring reliable electricity that drives prosperity across our communities,” Governor Yusuf stated.

Under the partnership, the three states will establish a ₦50 billion Electrification Fund to expand access to electricity through embedded generation, grid extension, mini-grids, and solar home systems.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu, Kano State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, said the project will enhance KEDCO’s efficiency and unlock the region’s economic potential through improved power supply and management.

The deal reflects Governor Yusuf’s bold vision to create a stable and sustainable energy ecosystem, positioning Kano as a regional hub for power and investment, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to good governance, innovation, and people-centered development.