Kano Judiciary Sanctions Judges, Registrars Over Misconduct

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday disclosed it has taken disciplinary action against two court registrars and two Upper Sharia Court judges over misconduct.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Kano State Judiciary, Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, who stated that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the JSC’s 80th meeting held on April 22, 2025.

He said the commission, in line with its mandate, adopted the recommendations of the investigation carried out by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee and resolved to suspend and issue formal warnings to them.

Those suspended are Ibrahim Adamu, Principal Registrar II of the Kano High Court, and Maigida Lawan, Principal Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal. Upper Sharia Court Judges Alkali Mansur Ibrahim and Nasiru Ahmad were issued warnings.

The spokesperson also noted that Adamu, a Principal Registrar II of the Kano High Court of Justice, was suspended without pay for six months. The commission found Adamu’s actions to be grossly unbecoming of his office and imposed the appropriate disciplinary sanctions.

The statement said Lawan, a Principal Registrar of the Kano State Sharia Court of Appeal, was suspended without pay for six months, immediately, after being found guilty of demanding and accepting improper gratification under false pretences.

He said that the commission issued a warning to Malam Mansur Ibrahim, an Upper Shari’a Court judge, after evidence confirmed he used insulting and abusive language towards a litigant.

The JSC also issued a formal warning to Nasiru Ahmad, an Upper Shari’a Court judge, for ordering the detention of a judgment debtor in a manner that suggested personal interest and compromised judicial impartiality.

He emphasised that discretionary powers must be exercised with the utmost fairness and objectivity to preserve public confidence in the judiciary.

The JSC reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and corruption.Jibo-Ibrahim warned all court staff not to engage in any corrupt practices, as anyone found engaging in corruption will be directed to proceed on compulsory retirement, as the JSC will not condone any act of corruption

“These measures underscore the State Commission’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.

“All judicial officers and staff are reminded to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the honour and trust vested in them by the people of Kano State,” the statement added.

