Kano Judicial Commission Sanctions 8 Staff, Recalls 2 Judges For Misconduct

Share

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission has recalled two Shariah Court Judges, Yusuf Kawu and Abdulmuminu Nuhu, as well as a magistrate, Nasir Ado, from judicial duties over alleged misconducts.

The commission also ordered two court registrars, Salisu Nayola and Shamsu Abbas, to proceed on compulsory retirements. A statement by the spokesperson of the Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, said the commission took the disciplinary action against the judicial staff at its 76th meeting after recommendations by the Judiciary Public Complaint Committee (JPCC).

He said: “The Judiciary Public Complaint Committee (JPCC) investigated two petitions filed against Magistrate Nasir Ado, where the investigation revealed that the magistrate conducted a proceeding without record.

“And when asked, he falsified and tampered with the record to show that there was a record of the proceeding.

“The commission adopted the recommendation of the JPCC that Nasir Ado’s actions of falsifying and tampering with the court’s records constitute an act of gross misconduct, and accordingly, he is recalled from judicial duties.”

Share

Please follow and like us: