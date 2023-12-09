Kano Judgment: Saved Kano From Boiling, Kannywood Actors Tell Tinubu

As the Supreme Court move to deliver the last Judgement in the Kano State Governorship Elections, the KANNYWOOD Actors, have urgently called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that justice is been done without recourse to injustice.

Speaking on behalf of the actors, Sani Musa Danja, said that what is going on is seriously frightening the polity and that already there are insinuations that some people in the Presidency are influencing the President to interfere in the judgment.

He said, “We are afraid that most of the Judges are chosen by the Government and as such they are concerned that because of this influence, they would not but do the bidding of their masters”.

They added that ” despite these negative fears we still have confidence that the Judiciary in the Supreme Court would do the needful and they would be just and diligent in their judgement”.