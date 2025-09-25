Kano Joint Task Force Arrests 78 In Fresh Crackdown On Drugs, Thuggery

The Kano State Joint Task Force Committee for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation has arrested 78 suspects in a four-day operation aimed at tackling substance abuse and street thuggery across the state.

According to a statement issued by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Strategic Command, yesterday, the coordinated exercise was carried out in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and targeted several notorious flashpoints.

The areas covered include Mariri Yan’itace, Fagge, Badawa, Kasuwar Rimi, Ma- sallacin Idi, Yankaba, Hotoro Flyover, Kofar Mata, Rijiyar Zaki and Jakara. Raids were also conducted at Rumfa College, Dan’agundi Graveyard and Kofar Wambai.

Items recovered during the raids include cannabis sativa, Diazepam, Exol-5, Pregabalin, rubber solution, Suck and Die and other unconventional substances. Chairman of the task force, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, said the op- eration reflected the state’s renewed determination to restore peace and safeguard young people from drug abuse.

“Our resolve to eradicate drug abuse and thuggery in Kano is unshakable. We will continue working to bring offenders to justice while protecting the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he stated. The Commander of the NDLEA Kano State Strategic Command, ACGN A.I. Ahmad, commended the professionalism of NDLEA operatives, acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Police Force and expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government for backing the operation.