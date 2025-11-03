Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, his colleagues from Jigawa, Yobe and Jigawa States, Mai Mala Buni and Mallam Umar Namadi, will participate in the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML) USA holding in December.

Apart from the governors, global experts, and traditional rulers, including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, would discuss transformational leadership and national Unity

With the theme “One Nigeria, Shared Vision: Transformational Leadership, Women Inclusion, and National Cohesion for Sustainable Development,” the conference would spotlight visionary leadership, inclusivity, and innovation as foundations for sustainable governance.

In a statement by the Pro-Chancellor of CIML Nigeria, Dr Yakubu Mohammed Baba, the event will be held under the distinguished chairmanship of Oba Ogunwusi, Chancellor of CIML Nigeria; Prof. Olu Aina,

Baba said Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya Mohammed Danyaya, Emir of Ningi, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment and Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development, would be guests at the occasion.

According to Dr Baba, the event aims to “ignite a new national consciousness anchored on integrity, inclusion, and transformational leadership for a united Nigeria.